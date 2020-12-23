Here's Time Frame For Christmas Eve Storm Bringing Heavy Rain, Strong Winds To Region

A powerful storm system will sweep through the region, bringing downpours, potential flooding, and strong to damaging winds over a six- to 12-hour period Christmas Eve into Christmas Day.

The time frame for the storm is Thursday night, Dec. 24 into Friday morning, Dec. 25.

Ahead of the arrival of the storm, Wednesday, Dec. 23 will be mostly sunny with the high temperature around 40 degrees.

Thursday will be cloudy and warmer, with the high temperature in the low 50s, ending a stretch of cold, dry days.

Rain is expected to arrive around 3 p.m. Thursday with more periods of rain throughout the day and evening, accompanied by strong wind gusts

The rain will be heavy at times Thursday night, with thunderstorms also possible.

The rain will fall on a deep snowpack leading to snowmelt, and those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action, the National Weather Service said.

"This snowmelt combined with 1 to 3 inches of rain could cause urban and flash flooding," the National Weather Service said. "Flows in rivers may increase quickly and rise above flood stage."

Locally damaging wind gusts of up to 50 miles per hour in parts of the region will bring the risk of power outages on Christmas Eve into Christmas Day morning.

A High Wind Watch is in effect for Long Island, Brooklyn, Queens, and portions of southeast Connecticut from 6 p.m. Thursday into 9 a.m. Friday morning.

More showers are likely at times until noontime on Christmas, followed by a chance of rain and slight chance of snow showers farther north and inland.

By the time the storm system moves out around daybreak Friday morning, rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches are expected.

It will gradually become partly sunny in the afternoon on Christmas Day with temperatures falling in the afternoon into the mid 30s.

The overnight low temperature will drop into the mid 20s, leading to a much colder day on Saturday, Dec. 26, which will be mostly sunny with the high temperature in the low 30s.

There still remains some uncertainty surrounding the strength and track of the storm system.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.