Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Weather

Here's The Latest On Timing, Impact Of Midweek Winter Storm

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
A look at the latest projected snowfall totals.
A look at the latest projected snowfall totals. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com

A midweek storm winter storm affecting about 60 percent of the country will sweep through the area, bringing light accumulating snow that will change over to a wintry mix.

More than 200 million Americans, including residents in the region, will see a mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain from the system.

After a sunny day on Tuesday, Feb. 19 in which the high temperature will be around the freezing mark, Wednesday, Feb. 20 will be cloudy with a high also around 32 degrees.

Snow is expected to arrive just in time for the evening commute on Wednesday, at about 4 p.m.

About one inch of accumulation is possible through the evening. Snow will be followed by a mix of rain, snow, freezing rain, and sleet before midnight, then rain and sleet between midnight and 3 a.m., before a changeover to rain as the temperature rises above freezing.

There's a chance of rain through the morning on Thursday on a cloudy day in which the high temperature will climb to around 50 degrees.

Friday, Feb. 22 will be mostly sunny with a high in the low-40s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.