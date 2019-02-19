Here's The Latest On Timing, Impact Of Midweek Winter Storm

A midweek storm winter storm affecting about 60 percent of the country will sweep through the area, bringing light accumulating snow that will change over to a wintry mix.

More than 200 million Americans, including residents in the region, will see a mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain from the system.

After a sunny day on Tuesday, Feb. 19 in which the high temperature will be around the freezing mark, Wednesday, Feb. 20 will be cloudy with a high also around 32 degrees.

Snow is expected to arrive just in time for the evening commute on Wednesday, at about 4 p.m.

About one inch of accumulation is possible through the evening. Snow will be followed by a mix of rain, snow, freezing rain, and sleet before midnight, then rain and sleet between midnight and 3 a.m., before a changeover to rain as the temperature rises above freezing.

There's a chance of rain through the morning on Thursday on a cloudy day in which the high temperature will climb to around 50 degrees.

Friday, Feb. 22 will be mostly sunny with a high in the low-40s.

