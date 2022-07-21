Here's New Time Frame For Round Of Scattered Storms On Track For Region

A brand-new round of potentially severe, scattered thunderstorms is expected to sweep through the region amid a stretch of oppressive heat.

The latest projected time frame for the system is from around midday until around 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 21, according to the National Weather Service.

A few storms may be strong to severe, contain damaging winds, and hail up to 1 inch in diameter, said the weather service.

A Heat Advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. Thursday.

Thursday's high temperature will again be in the low 90s. Coupled with high humidity, the heat index will be as high 100 to 102 degrees.

Skies will then gradually clear overnight, leading to a sunny day on Friday, July 22 with a high temperature again in the low 90s with a bit less humidity.

The steamy conditions will last through the weekend. Saturday, July 23 will be sunny with a high temperature in the low to mid 90s.

It will be overcast on Sunday, July 24, with mostly cloudy skies and a high temperature in the mid 90s.

