Here's Latest On Storm That Will Bring Snow, Ice, Damaging Winds To Region

A potent, fast-moving storm will bring a mix of snowfall, significant icing, heavy rain, and damaging gusty winds to the Northeast.

The time frame for the system is Sunday night, Jan. 16 into Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 17.

During the height of the storm, wind gusts of between 40 and 60 miles per hour that could cause power outages are expected, especially in coastal areas.

For a look at project snowfall totals by AccuWeather, see the first image above.

Areas in dark blue are expected to see 12 to 18 inches, with 6 to 12 inches expected in the parts of the Northeast in blue, 3 to 6 inches in areas shown in Columbia blue, and 1 to 3 inches in the areas marked in light blue.

A shift in the storm's track could change those projections, according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Bill Deger.

"Should the storm manage to drift 50 miles or so off the coast while heading northward, I-95 cities from Washington, DC, to Philadelphia, New York City, and Boston could be buried in snow with little or no rain and ice mixing in," Deger said.

Friday, Jan. 14 will be mostly cloudy in the morning and partly cloudy in the afternoon with a high temperature in the mid 30s at around noontime, before dropping into the upper 20s during the afternoon as conditions become blustery and wind-chill values will be between 15 and 25 degrees.

The temperature will fall to the single digits overnight Friday into Saturday, Jan. 15, with the wind-chill factor between -5 and -15 degrees. Wind speed will be around 20 miles per hour with gusts as high as 35 mph.

"The combination of very cold air moving into the region and strong northerly winds will produce winds chills of zero to 10 below late tonight into Saturday morning," the National Weather Service said in a Hazardous Weather Outlook statement issued early Friday morning.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and bitterly cold, with a high temperature of only between 12 and 14 degrees and wind gusts up to 25 mph.

After a mostly sunny day on Sunday with a high temperature in the low 30s, the storm system is expected to arrive in the middle of the evening Sunday, continuing into Monday morning and early afternoon.

There remains some uncertainty about the storm's track and strength, and projected snowfall amounts could increase or decrease.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

