Here's Latest On Quick-Moving Storm: How Much Snow To Expect, And Where It Will Fall

A quick-moving new storm system will bring accumulating snowfall to much of the region, causing slippery travel, especially for the evening commute on Monday, Feb. 22.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect Monday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in areas in New York and Connecticut north of I-287 and the Merritt Parkway, where 2 to 4 inches of snowfall is now possible.

Mainly rain is expected in New York City, on Long Island, and the immediate surrounding suburbs, with some light snow possibly mixing in at times.

For areas where the advisory is in effect, motorists should "plan on slippery road conditions," the National Weather Service said in a statement issued on Monday morning. "The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute."

Monday's high temperature will reach the mid 30s to around 40 degrees, with higher temperatures farther south.

The high temperature could climb to the low 40s on Tuesday, Feb. 23, which will be partly sunny, with a chance of afternoon showers.

