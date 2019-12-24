Here's Latest On Post-Christmas Snow Chance, Along With Updated Five-Day Forecast

Santa Claus and his reindeer will have ideal weather for making the rounds both Christmas Eve night and into Christmas morning.

While both days will be clear with relatively mild temperatures, there does remain a chance for some snow after Christmas Day.

Here's the five-day forecast.

Tuesday, Dec. 24: It will be mostly sunny with a high temperature in the mid 40s on Christmas Eve. Winds will pick up in strength, with wind-chill values between 25 and 35 degrees. The overnight low temperature will dip to the upper 20s under partly cloudy skies.

Wednesday, Dec. 25: Christmas Day will be sunny with a high temperature in the low 40s. Clouds will increase overnight with a low temperature in the upper 20s.

Thursday, Dec. 26: Partly sunny with a high temperature around 40 degrees. The overnight low temperature will be in the low 30s. Clouds will roll in late in the afternoon, leading to an about 30-percent chance of rain after nightfall and a chance of rain and snow overnight.

Friday, Dec. 27: The chance for snow will continue through around 9 a.m. For areas north of I-287 in New York and the Merritt Parkway in Connecticut, the chance for snow will continue through noontime. The high temperature will rise to the low 40s in the afternoon. The overnight low will be around 32 degrees.

Saturday, Dec. 28: Mostly sunny and a bit warmer with the high temperature in the upper 40s.

