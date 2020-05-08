Here Are Latest Projected Snowfall Amounts For Rare Out-Of-Season Storm

Polar Vortex are words not associated with the month of May.

But temperatures will be cold enough overnight that interior sections of the area will be seeing accumulating snowfall overnight as a rare out-of-season winter-like, spring storm will sweep through the Northeast.

The time frame for snowfall, mainly north and inland, is overnight Friday, May 8 into Saturday morning, May 9.

Gusty winds that could cause scattered power outages will accompany the storm system. The strongest winds, however, will be on Saturday.

About 1 to 2 inches of snowfall accumulation is now possible farthest north and inland, especially in higher elevations in the area, up until about 8 a.m. Saturday.

For snowfall projections north of I-84 in New York and Connecticut, see the first image above. For a look at snowfall projections for areas mainly south of I-84, see the second image above.

For a look at low temperatures with the wind-chill factor overnight into Saturday, see the third image above.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with rain likely after 3 p.m. The high temperature will be in the mid 50s.

Friday night, winds will be out of the east at about 15 miles per hour with gusts up to 25.

The overnight low temperature in areas south of I-84 will stay just above freezing, meaning precipitation will mostly rain, but there could be a mix of snow and rain at times, including as far south as New York City and Long Island.

But north of I-84, the low temperature will be around 30 degrees.

The rest of the day Saturday will be cloudy with the high temperature in the low 40s and a chance for showers at times.

Westerly winds will be about 22 miles per hour with gusts up to 38 to 40 mph during the day.

Mother's Day, Sunday, May 10 will see a mix of sun and clouds, with the high temperature in the low to mid 50s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.