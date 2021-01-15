Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Ramapo Daily Voice
Here Are Brand-New Projected Totals For Areas Expected To See Snow From Storm System

A look at projected snowfall totals for the storm system that will sweep through the area Friday night, Jan. 15 into Saturday, Jan. 16. Photo Credit: National Weather Service

New projections have been released for inland areas expected to see several inches of snowfall from a storm system that will sweep through the Northeast, bringing all rain for most of the region.

The time frame for the storm is Friday night, Jan. 15 into Saturday, Jan. 16, with most of the region seeing mainly rain.

Friday will be cloudy throughout the day with a high temperature in the mid 40s.

Precipitation from the storm system will arrive with rain late Friday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

Rain will continue overnight for most of the region with the temperature holding steady at around 40 degrees.

Some areas north of I-84 in New York and Connecticut will see between 1 and 2 inches of snowfall. (See image above for the latest projected totals.)

The storm system will wind down at around noontime on Saturday, which will be mostly cloudy with a high temperature in the mid 40s. Showers could linger into the evening.

Sunday, Jan. 17 will be mostly sunny and breezy, with a high temperature around 40 degrees. Wind strength will be between 12 and 18 miles per hour, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

