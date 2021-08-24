Henri: How Much Rain Did You Get? A Look At Totals From Throughout Hudson Valley

Fears of dangerous winds from Henri never materialized for most of this region after the storm weakened significantly before making landfall, which wound up being about 50 miles farther east than earlier projections.

But the storm, though disorganized, did manage to cause dangerous flooding in many areas, with drenching downpours at times over the course of nearly 48 hours.

A total of just over 8 inches of rainfall were recorded in New York City (in Central Park).

Here's a rundown of totals early Monday evening, Aug. 23 in the Hudson Valley from reports by the National Weather Service and other sources:

Westchester County

Armonk, 3.57 inches

Elmsford, 4.82 inches

Goldens Bridge, 2.49 inches

Mamaroneck, 4.38 inches

Mount Kisco, 3.08 inches

New Rochelle, 6.43 inches

Ossining, 4.67 inches

Peekskill, 3.52 inches

Pleasantville, 3.92 inches

Rye, 5 inches

Somers, 2.71 inches

Tarrytown, 5.29 inches

White Plains, 3.40 inches

Rockland County

Montebello, 4.09 inches

Nanuet, 3.59 inches

New City, 2.64 inches

Sloatsburg, 2.33 inches

Stony Point, 3.22 inches

Suffern, 3.91 inches

Putnam County

Brewster, 3.12 inches

Carmel Hamlet, 3 inches

Mahopac, 3.61 inches

Dutchess County

Hyde Park, 1.5 inches

Poughkeepsie, 3.5 inches

Red Hooks, 1.15 inches

Orange County

Harriman, 2.97 inches

Middletown, 2.05 inches

Montgomery, 2.13 inches

Newburgh, 2.96 inches

Port Jervis, 2.24 inches

Tuxedo Park, 5.96 inches

Warwick, 4.93 inches

Washingtonville, 2.14 inches

West Point, 3.35 inches

Sullivan County

Monticello, 1.5 inches

Rock Hill, 2 inches

Ulster County

Kingston, 3.5 inches

New Paltz, 3.4 inches

