Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: 'Rhymes With Local': Kathy Hochul Takes Command As NY's First Female Governor
Weather

Henri: How Much Rain Did You Get? A Look At Totals From Throughout Hudson Valley

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
A rainbow appears late Monday afternoon, Aug. 23 on Long Island after Hurricane turned Tropical Storm turned Tropical Depression Henri pushed off to the east following three days of heavy rainfall in the region.
A rainbow appears late Monday afternoon, Aug. 23 on Long Island after Hurricane turned Tropical Storm turned Tropical Depression Henri pushed off to the east following three days of heavy rainfall in the region. Photo Credit: National Weather Service

Fears of dangerous winds from Henri never materialized for most of this region after the storm weakened significantly before making landfall, which wound up being about 50 miles farther east than earlier projections.

But the storm, though disorganized, did manage to cause dangerous flooding in many areas, with drenching downpours at times over the course of nearly 48 hours.

A total of just over 8 inches of rainfall were recorded in New York City (in Central Park).

Here's a rundown of totals early Monday evening, Aug. 23 in the Hudson Valley from reports by the National Weather Service and other sources:

Westchester County

Armonk, 3.57 inches

Elmsford, 4.82 inches

Goldens Bridge, 2.49 inches

Mamaroneck, 4.38 inches

Mount Kisco, 3.08 inches

New Rochelle, 6.43 inches

Ossining, 4.67 inches

Peekskill, 3.52 inches

Pleasantville, 3.92 inches

Rye, 5 inches

Somers, 2.71 inches

Tarrytown, 5.29 inches

White Plains, 3.40 inches

Rockland County

Montebello, 4.09 inches

Nanuet, 3.59 inches

New City, 2.64 inches

Sloatsburg, 2.33 inches

Stony Point, 3.22 inches

Suffern, 3.91 inches

Putnam County

Brewster, 3.12 inches

Carmel Hamlet, 3 inches

Mahopac, 3.61 inches

Dutchess County

Hyde Park, 1.5 inches

Poughkeepsie, 3.5 inches 

Red Hooks, 1.15 inches

Orange County

Harriman, 2.97 inches

Middletown, 2.05 inches

Montgomery, 2.13 inches

Newburgh, 2.96 inches

Port Jervis, 2.24 inches

Tuxedo Park, 5.96 inches

Warwick, 4.93 inches

Washingtonville, 2.14 inches

West Point, 3.35 inches

Sullivan County

Monticello, 1.5 inches

Rock Hill, 2 inches

Ulster County 

Kingston, 3.5 inches

New Paltz, 3.4 inches

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.