Heavy Thunderstorms With Gusty Winds, Drenching Rain Will Sweep Through Region

A strong cold front slicing through the summertime heat and humidity that has taken a hold of the region will bring showers and heavy thunderstorms.

Look for showers and storms at times throughout the day on Monday, June 27.

Some storms could be around into early Monday evening, but most of the activity is expected to wind down late Monday afternoon.

Some of the storms could produce drenching rain and wind gusts as high as 20 miles per hour.

Monday won't be as warm with the high temperature in the mid 70s.

New rainfall amounts of up to about a half of an inch of rain are possible, the National Weather Service says.

Tuesday, June 28 will be mostly sunny and pleasant with a high temperature in the upper 70s.

Look for sunny skies on Wednesday, June 29, with a high temperature in the low 80s.

Thursday, June 30 will be sunny and warm with a high temperature in the mid 80s.

