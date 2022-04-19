Heavy Rain Causes Flooding In Parts Of Region; Here's Long-Range Outlook As Storm Moves Out

A potent Nor'easter that swept through the region overnight is now pushing off the coast, with its heavy rains causing flooding on roadways and low-lying areas in parts of the area and its gusty winds leading to power outages.

Conditions will remain blustery on Tuesday, April 19, with winds out of the Northeast at speeds of around 15 miles per hour with gusts as high as 30 mph at times, according to the National Weather Service. It will be cloudy throughout the day with a high temperature in the low to mid 50s.

After rain and showers from the storm taper off around mid-morning, there could be scattered sprinkles in the afternoon into the early evening. Some peeks of sunshine are also expected Tuesday afternoon.

Skies will clear on Wednesday, April 20, which will be sunny with a high temperature in the mid 50s.

Clouds will return on Thursday, April 21, with a high temperature in the mid 50s.

It will finally become more springlike on Friday, April 22, as the high temperature will climb to the mid 60s under sunny skies.

