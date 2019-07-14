Heat Index Of 100 Degrees Will Be Followed By New Rounds Of Storms

We haven't had a heat wave yet this summer.

A heat wave is defined as three consecutive days where the temperature reaches or exceeds 90 degrees.

While there is a chance of that happening this week, one thing is definite. It's going to feel as hot as 100-plus degrees for two days before the latest rounds of summer storms sweep through the area.

The work week starts on Monday, July 15 with a sunny day and a high temperature around 84 degrees.

Then comes the real heat. Tuesday, July 16 will be hazy, hot and humid with a high temperature near 90 degrees, and the humidity making it feel like it's between 95 and 105 degrees.

Wednesday, July 17 will be even warmer, with the high temperature in the low 90s, and heat index (the combination of the actual temperature and the humidity) again between 95 and 105 degrees.

The high heat and humidity will then make thunderstorms likely. The storm chance starts after noontime on Wednesday and continues through Thursday night, July 18. Thursday will be partly sunny with a high in the upper 80s.

