Groundhog Predicts Early Spring, But Here's When Snow Is Likely This Week

It's Groundhog Day and the verdict is just in.

Punxsutawney Phil is predicting an early spring for the second year in a row.

We'll have to wait for a bit to see if that proves to be the case, but as for this week, snow is likely during the workweek.

Here's the day-to-day forecast:

Sunday, Feb. 2: Groundhog Day will be partly sunny with a high temperature in the low 40s. There will be a slight chance of showers after 4 p.m. and continuing through around midnight. The overnight temperature will hold steady at around 40 degrees.

Monday, Feb. 3: Sunny with an unseasonably high temperature in the low 50s. The overnight low with fall to the mid 30s.

Tuesday, Feb. 4: Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and a high temperature in the upper 40s. The overnight low will be in the mid to upper 30s.

Wednesday, Feb. 5: Mostly cloudy with a high temperature in the mid 40s and a better chance of showers. The chance of showers and rain will continue through the early overnight hours. As the low temperature dips below the freezing mark, there will be a mix of rain and snow followed by snow.

Thursday, Feb. 6: Snow is likely until around 10 a.m., with snow showers possible until around noontime. The high temperature will rise to the low 40s farther south and to the mid to upper 30s farther north and inland.

It's too early to project possible snowfall amounts from the system moving through overnight Wednesday through Thursday morning.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

