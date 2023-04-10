Get Set For Post-Easter Surge In Temperatures: 5-Day Forecast

Widespread patchy frost marked the start of the workweek, but it won't be long before that's a distant memory as temperatures will be a few degrees warmer each day with a shot at 85 degrees in some spots by the end of the week.

Monday, April 10 will be mainly sunny skies with calm winds as high pressure will remain over the area, the National Weather Service says.

After wake-up temperatures around the freezing mark, there will be an afternoon rebound with the high reaching the upper 50s to mid-60s.

The high temperature will climb to the upper 60s on Tuesday, April 11, and the low to mid-70s on Wednesday, April 12. It will be mostly sunny on both days.

There is potential to meet Red Flag criteria for elevated brush fire spread on both Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

On Thursday, April 13, and Friday, April 14, the mercury will be right around or even above the 80-degree in some spots with sunny skies. Some spots could see temperatures as high as around 85 degrees.

"Temperatures will reach levels that have not been experienced since last fall," according to AccuWeather.com.

