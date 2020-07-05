Get Set For Long Stretch Of Stormy, Hazy, Hot Days

It will be hazy, hot and humid with several chances for thunderstorms this week.

Sunday, July 5 will see skies clear after morning clouds, with the high temperature around 90 degrees.

It will be sunny on Monday, July 6 with the high temperature again around 90 degrees.

There will be a 50-50 chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Monday through the evening.

Tuesday, July 7 will be partly sunny with the high temperature in the mid 80s.

The storm chance returns Wednesday, July 8, which will be partly sunny with the high temperature around 90 degrees.

Temperatures could reach the mid 90s later in the week.

Combine that with high humidity and the heat index or the "feel like" temperature could be around 100 degrees.

