Frost Advisory Issued For Parts Of Hudson Valley, Connecticut

Just days away from the start of May, a Frost Advisory has been issued that includes parts of the Hudson Valley and Connecticut.

It will be cold overnight with lows across the area dropping down to as low as the upper 20s farthest north and the mid to upper 30s elsewhere.

The advisory, for areas where the growing season started, is in effect from 2 a.m. to 8 a.m. Monday, April 29 in the locations shown above, including most of Dutchess and Orange counties in New York and southern Litchfield County in Connecticut.

Sensitive outdoor plants may be damaged or killed if left protected.

A Frost Advisory means that widespread frost is expected.

Sunday's high temperature will struggle to reach 50 degrees in much of the area on a mostly cloudy day with light rain in the afternoon and evening and up to a quarter inch of precipitation mostly.

There will be gradual clearing overnight, leading to a partly sunny day on Monday, April 29 with a high in the mid to upper 50s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

