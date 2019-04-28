Contact Us
Breaking News: Frost Advisory Expanded To Include More Of Hudson Valley, Fairfield County
Frost Advisory Expanded To Include More Of Hudson Valley, Fairfield County

Joe Lombardi
Frost
Frost Photo Credit: Pixabay

This story has been updated.

The length and coverage area of the Frost Advisory issued just days away from the start of May have both been expanded.

The advisory, for areas where the growing season started, is now in effect from 1 a.m. to 9 a.m. Monday, April 29, and now includes Northern Fairfield County as well as Putnam County, Dutchess and Orange counties in the Hudson Valley.

It will be cold overnight with lows across the area dropping down to as low as the upper 20s farthest north and the mid to upper 30s elsewhere.

Sensitive outdoor plants may be damaged or killed if left protected.

A Frost Advisory means that widespread frost is expected.

Sunday's high temperature will struggle to reach 50 degrees in much of the area on a mostly cloudy day with light rain in the afternoon and evening and up to a quarter inch of precipitation mostly.

There will be gradual clearing overnight, leading to a partly sunny day on Monday, April 29 with a high in the mid to upper 50s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

