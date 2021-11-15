Fourth Tornado Touchdown From Severe Storms Confirmed In New York

A fourth tornado from the quick-moving round of severe storms that swept through the region has been confirmed to have touched down in New York.

The latest tornado was identified after National Weather Service investigators surveyed the damage in Suffolk County from the damage sustained on Saturday, Nov. 13.

The other three twisters confirmed in New York were also on Long Island.

It went from Remsenburg, a hamlet located in the Town of Southampton, to Westhampton.

It has been classified as an EF-0 twister (the weakest of the six levels on the Enhanced Fujita Scale), due to its wind speed.

The three other tornadoes that touched down on Long Island on Saturday are:

Nassau County EF-0: Woodmere-Hempstead-Uniondale-Levittown

Suffolk County EF-0: East Islip

Suffolk County EF-1: Shirley-Manorville

Four other twisters were confirmed to have touched down in Connecticut on Saturday.

Enhanced Fujita Scale classifies tornadoes into six categories:

EF0 - Weak, winds of 65 to 85 mph

EF1 - Weak, winds of 86 to 110 mph

EF2 - Strong, winds of 111 to 135 mph

EF3 - Strong, winds of 136 to 165 mph

EF4 - Violent, winds. of 166 to 200 mph

EF5 - Violent, winds of more than 200 mph

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

