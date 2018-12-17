Flash Flood Watch: Significant Storm System Will Bring Downpours, Delay Holiday Travel

A significant storm system in the pre-Christmas travel days at the end of the week is headed our way.

Heavy rain, wind, and coastal flooding are all likely.

A Flash Flood Watch is now in effect from 1 a.m. Friday, Dec. 21 until 1 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 22.

The National Weather Service is now forecasting 1.5 to 2.5 inches of rain with locally higher amounts, especially in any thunderstorms, with most of the area in a marginal risk for excessive rainfall. It looks to be too warm for any snow across the region.

The forecast will be fine-tuned with amounts and when to expect the heaviest rain, along with how strong the winds will be and how much coastal flooding will occur, according to the weather service.

Thursday will see a mix of sun and clouds during the day and a high in the mid-40s. The rain chance starts around noontime.

The storm system arrives later Thursday, Dec. 20, bringing rain at night, which will become heavy overnight and at times during the day on Friday. The overnight low temperature will be above 50 degrees.

Soaking rain is expected to cause airport delays on Friday, which will be warmer with a high in the mid-50s, with rain, mainly before noon, and afternoon and evening showers.

Some sun returns on Saturday, Dec. 22 with a high in the mid-40s.

AAA estimates that a record-breaking 112.5 million travelers - more than a third of all Americans - are expected to visit family and friends for the holiday.

According to AAA, more Americans will travel by car this holiday season than ever before. An estimated 102 million people are expected to hit the road, a 4.4 percent increase from a year ago.

But motorists in much of the Midwest and Northeast, including in this region, will have to deal with slick roads, due to rain as well as fog and possible flooding.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

