First Snowfall Projections, Timing Released For Big Storm Taking Aim On Region

The first snowfall projections and timing for a potentially major winter storm have been released as the coldest temperatures of the season grip the region.

The storm moving west to east is expected to develop late Sunday, Jan. 31, and linger into Tuesday, Feb. 2, with most of the region expected to see between 4 and 8 inches of snowfall, with the potential for 6 to 12 inches. (See the first image above.)

"The exact track and speed of strengthening of that storm will determine where the heaviest swath of snow ends up in relation to the coast and areas well inland,” AccuWeather Chief Broadcast Meteorologist Bernie Rayno.

For the projected arrival times for the storm, see the second image above.

Friday, Jan. 29 will be mostly sunny, blustery, and bitterly cold, with a high near 20 degrees. Wind-chill values will be between -10 and zero degrees with winds out of the northwest between 22 and 28 miles per hour and gusts as high as 45 mph.

It will be clear overnight with a low temperature around 10 degrees and wind-chill values between zero and 5 degrees.

Saturday, Jan. 30 will be sunny with a high temperature in the mid 20s and wind chill values between -5 and 5.

Sunday will start out partly sunny before clouds thicken by midday, followed by a chance for snow. The high temperature will be in the upper 20s.

According to current models, the storm system is expected to develop in this region overnight Sunday into Monday, Feb. 1, with snow arriving after midnight with snow at times during the day Monday and Tuesday.

There is still uncertainty regarding the strength and track of the storm, and snowfall projections could be adjusted as a result.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

