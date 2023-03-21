First Full Day Of Spring Will Be Followed By Unsettled Weather Pattern That Will Last Days

Spring has sprung, and the first full day of the new season will be the pick of the week weather-wise before the start of an unsettled weather pattern that will last for days.

Tuesday, March 21 will be sunny and less breezy with temperatures mainly in the upper 50s. (See the image above.)

Wednesday, March 22 will start off partly sunny on a day when the high temperature again reaches the mid-50s before an unsettled pattern arrives.

Thursday, March 23 will be cloudy and seasonable with a high temperature climbing to around the 60-degree mark in most areas. Showers are likely from the early to mid-afternoon through the early evening.

Friday, March 24 will be cloudy with a new round of rain and showers possible and a high temperature in the low to mid-50s.

Rain is likely during the day and into the late evening on Saturday, March 25. It will be a bit chillier with a high temperature in the low 50s.

