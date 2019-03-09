Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Eye On The Storm: Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Snow, Sleet, Slippery Travel

Joe Lombardi
A look at areas where a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect (in purple).
A look at areas where a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect (in purple). Photo Credit: National Weather Service

We may be ready to spring ahead for the start of Daylight Saving Time, but Old Man Winter is being a bit stubborn.

That's because when clocks move ahead one hour on Sunday, March 10 at 2 a.m., we'll be in the midst of a new winter storm.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for portions of the Lower Hudson Valley, Northeast New Jersey and Southern Connecticut. (See image above.)

The advisory is in effect from 4 a.m. to 9 a.m. Sunday farther south and until noon Sunday north of I-287 and the Merritt Parkway.

Saturday, March 9 will be sunny with a high around 40 and wind-chill values between 20 and 30.

Then comes the storm system.

Expect a wintry mix with total sleet and snow accumulations of up to 1 inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze expected.

During that time, plan on slippery road conditions, and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

Rain and sleet will become all rain after 7 a.m. south of I-287 and the Merritt but continue freezing rain and sleet farther north until around 11 a.m.

Precipitation will wrap up around noontime Sunday on a cloudy day in which the high temperature will be in the low 40s.

Monday, March 11 will be mostly sunny with a high again in the low 40s.

