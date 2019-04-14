Eye On The Storm: Heavy Rain, Gusty Winds Could Cause Power Outages

A powerful storm system with heavy downpours and damaging winds could cause power outages at the start of the new workweek.

It will be mostly cloudy during the day Sunday, April 14 with some peeks of sun and a high temperature in the low 60s. There is a chance of drizzle or light rain late Sunday afternoon.

Then the storm system arrives with showers and thunderstorms at around 11 p.m. Sunday.

Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall, frequent lightning with areas of fog through the overnight.

"The storms will take on more of a squall line set up with the greatest threats being from damaging wind gusts, flash flooding and lightning strikes," according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski. "Incidents of tree damage and power outages may result in some communities."

New rainfall amounts of up to three-quarters of an inch are expected by daybreak. Winds will be between 10 and 15 miles per hour.

Showers and thunderstorms will continue through late in the morning on Monday, April 15 with another half-inch of precipitation expected.

There will still be a chance for more showers and storms through the middle of the afternoon, before skies clear Monday night.

The temperature will hold steady at around 60 degrees Monday.

The sun returns Tuesday, April 16 with a high temperature again around 60.

Wednesday, April 17 will be partly sunny with a high in the upper 50s.

