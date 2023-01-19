Eye On The Storm: Complex System Will Bring Mix Of Rain, Sleet, Snow

A complex storm will bring a mix of rain and sleet in much of the region, with up to a foot of snow in some spots in northern New York and New England.

The system is due to arrive on Thursday, Jan. 19 before exiting during the morning on Friday, Jan. 20.

Most of this region will see mainly rain. (See the first image above from AccuWeather.com.)

About an inch of rainfall is expected in most spots from the system.

For projected snowfall totals, click on the second image:

6 to 12 inches of snowfall in the areas shown in royal blue,

3 to 6 inches in the areas shown in Columbia blue,

1 to 3 inches in areas shown in sky blue.

For a look at icy spots through Thursday night, click on the third image above.

The storm system is due to arrive from west to east Thursday morning, mainly later in the morning, before winding down Friday morning.

Thursday's high temperature will range from the mid 30s to low 40s, with lower temperatures farther north and inland.

Friday will be mostly cloudy throughout the day with a high temperature in the mid 40s.

The current outlook for Saturday, Jan. 21 calls for partly sunny skies with a high temperature in the low 40s.

Sunday, Jan. 22 will be mainly cloudy with scattered afternoon rain and showers followed by rain becoming likely in the evening. The high temperature will be in the mid 40s.

