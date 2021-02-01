Eye Of The Storm: Nor'easter Brings Heavy Snow, Dangerous Winds That Could Cause Power Outages

A major Nor'easter has arrived in the region, ushering the start of February with heavy snow, blizzard-like conditions, and dangerous winds that could cause power outages.

Most of the region will see 12 to 18 inches of snow with locally higher amounts of 18 to 24 hours in some parts of the New York metro area and throughout New England.

For the latest snowfall projections, see the first image above.

The brunt of one of the biggest storms in years will be during the day on Monday, Feb. 1 with snow falling at rates of 1 to 2 inches an hour of snow or even higher rates at times with wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph wind gusts. Scattered or even widespread power outages are possible.

As a result, during that time, travel will be hazardous or even impossible. (See images 2, 3, and 4 above.)

The lightest snowfall amounts in the Northeast will be east of the Twins Forks of Long Island, where snow will mix with rain, total snowfall is expected to be limited to just 3 to 4 inches, while Nassau County and New York City are expected to see about four times more than that amount. (See fifth image above.)

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 6 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2.

Snow will become lighter late Monday night and overnight into Tuesday. There will be light snow and snow showers at times during the day Tuesday, but further accumulation will be limited to about an inch or so.

The chance for snow showers will continue overnight before the storm finally pushes out before daybreak on Wednesday, Feb. 3, which will be mostly cloudy with a high temperature in the low to mid 30s.

Thursday, Feb. 4 will be mostly sunny with a high temperature in the upper 30s.

