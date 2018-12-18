Eye Of The Storm: Downpours Drenching Roadways, Gusty Winds Could Cause Power Outages

A powerful storm is slamming the area just as thousands hit the highways for pre-Christmas travel.

Drenching rain, accompanied by gusty winds of up to 45 mph, will continue through the morning on Friday, Dec. 21 and into the afternoon. The wind gusts have already led to power outages. Lengthy airport delays are also being reported.

A Flood Watch remains in effect for the entire area until 1 a.m. Saturday, and a Wind Advisory for the coast. In addition, Coastal Flood Warnings and Advisories were posted for this morning's high tide.

Widespread 2 to 3 inches of rain is likely with locally higher amounts possible which can lead to flooding, according to the National Weather Service.

It will be too warm for any snow across the area, with a high in the mid- to upper-50s, with rain throughout the daylight hours followed by evening showers.

After a chance of morning showers on Saturday, Dec. 22, the rest of the day will be cloudy with the temperature falling to the low-40s.

Sunday, Dec. 23 will be mostly sunny with a high in the low-40s.

AAA estimates that a record-breaking 112.5 million travelers - more than a third of all Americans - are expected to visit family and friends for the holiday.

According to AAA, more Americans will travel by car this holiday season than ever before. An estimated 102 million people are expected to hit the road, a 4.4 percent increase from a year ago.

But motorists in much of the Midwest and Northeast, including in this region, will have to deal with slick roads, due to rain as well as fog and possible flooding.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.