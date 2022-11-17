'Extreme' Storm: State Of Emergency Issued In Parts Of NY With 3-Plus Feet Of Snow Possible

A potentially historic, extreme storm that will bring intense snowfall and accumulation of 3 feet or more to parts of New York over a period of days has prompted Gov. Kathy Hochul to issue a State of Emergency.

The most significant snowfall is expected Thursday, Nov. 17, and Friday, Nov. 18, with accumulations of up to 3 feet of snow possible in the Buffalo area and up to 2 feet of snow possible in the Watertown area, with snowfall rates of 3 inches per hour, according to the National Weather Service.

Thundersnow is possible in the most intense bands, according to AccuWeather.com, which noted that "experts say that the upcoming event could be one of historic proportions as the lake-effect machine ramps up to full throttle beginning Thursday and continuing right into the weekend."

Hazardous travel conditions and local power outages as a result of the storm are likely due to the combination of snow, ice, and wind in the forecast.

"My team and I are deploying emergency response assets ahead of the storm, remain in constant contact with local officials, and are laser-focused on the forecast," Hochul said. "New Yorkers should remain vigilant ahead of the storm and avoid any unnecessary travel during these hazardous conditions."

For projected snowfall amounts for areas in New York through Sunday, Nov. 20, including where 3 feet or more of accumulation is possible (shown in purple), see the first image above.

For a broader look at areas where there will be snowfall from the system, including the Great Lakes region and parts of Pennsylvania, click on the second image above.

