Expect Snowy, Stormy Winter, AccuWeather Says

A new long-range forecast is calling for a snowy and stormy winter in the area.

Despite a few cold spells across the Northeast during autumn, winter's chill won't arrive until at least the end of 2019, AccuWeather.com says.

"I think you're going to see a touch of winter come in in December," AccuWeather Expert Long-Range Forecaster Paul Pastelok said. "I think you're going to see a touch of winter come in in December. But I think its full force will hold out until after the new year."

Once the wintry weather gets underway, an active season will be in store, AccuWeather.com says.

"Whether or not it's snowstorms, ice storms or mixed events, I do feel this is going to be an active year for the Northeast," he said.

Above-normal snowfall could be in store for areas from New York City to Boston.

In other long-range forecasts released earlier, the Old Farmer's Almanac predicted a "wet and wild" 2019-20 winter in the Northeast. The Farmers' Almanac says this region will see "a good amount of snow.

