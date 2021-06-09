Contact Us
Dry Labor Day Will Be Followed By Midweek Thunderstorms With Chance Of Flooding

Showers and thunderstorms, some of which will be heavy, will sweep through the region on Wednesday, Sept. 8.
Showers and thunderstorms, some of which will be heavy, will sweep through the region on Wednesday, Sept. 8. Photo Credit: AccuWeather

Skies will gradually clear just in time to allow for a sunny afternoon on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 6, but enjoy the seasonable weather while you can.

A new round of showers and thunderstorms, some of which are expected to be heavy, will sweep through the region in the middle of the week.

The time frame for storm activity is Wednesday, Sept. 8 into Thursday morning, Sept. 9.

"A cold front may bring heavy downpours and thunderstorms late Wednesday into early Thursday," the National Weather Service said in a Hazardous Weather Outlook statement issued Monday morning, Sept. 6. There is a marginal risk of excessive rainfall/flash flooding with this system."

As the sun emerges Monday, temperatures will warm up to a high of around 80 degrees.

It will stay sunny on Tuesday, Sept. 7 with a high temperature in the upper 70s.

Wednesday will start out with sunshine before clouds roll in. The chance for showers and thunderstorms will start around 2 p.m., and become likely  Wednesday evening and through the overnight.

Precipitation will wind down by mid-morning Thursday, which will become partly sunny with a high temperature in the mid 70s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

