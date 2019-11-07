Drenching Downpours Possible During New Round Of Thunderstorms

Drenching downpours are possible as an approaching cold front will bring a new round of thunderstorms to the area.

Thursday, July 11 has started out partly sunny with high humidity of more than 80 percent -- conditions ripe for storms.

Showers and thunderstorms will develop in the afternoon Thursday, becoming more widespread at night, with the potential for localized flooding.

The high temperature will be in the low 80s. The chance for showers and thunderstorms starts at 2 p.m. Thursday. Storms become likely in the evening, with some of the storms producing heavy rain and gusty winds.

The showers and storms continue overnight into the early hours of Friday morning, July 12. Between a half an inch to 1 inch of rain is possible. Locally higher amounts are possible. (See second image above for projections throughout the area.)

Friday will be partly sunny with a high around 85 degrees. There will be a slight chance for more showers and storms after 2 p.m.

The passage of the cold front will lead to a picture perfect day on Saturday, July 13, with sunny skies and a high temperature in the mid 80s.

The pleasant weather will continue Sunday, July 14, which will be mostly sunny with a high again the mid 80s.

