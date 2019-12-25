Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Weather

Developing Storm Will End Long Stretch Of Dry Days

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
A new storm system will end a long stretch of dry weather. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com
Christmas Day, Dec. 25 will be dry throughout the Northeast. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com

A long stretch of dry days that has extended through Hanukkah and Christmas will end as a new storm system sweeps through the area.

The storm will arrive on Sunday, Dec. 29, likely in the afternoon. Since the high temperature will be around 50 degrees, precipitation will be all rain. Rain could be heavy at times with gusty winds and slippery travel possible. (See first image above.)

Rain becomes likely Sunday night and through the overnight, with the low temperature in the low 40s.

The storm will kick into high gear on Monday, Dec. 30 with rain likely during the day with the high temperature in the low 50s.

The storm will finally taper off Monday night, leading to a mostly sunny New Year's Eve on Tuesday, Dec. 31, with the high temperature in the low 40s.

There will be a mix of sun and clouds on Christmas Day, Wednesday, Dec. 25, with the high temperature in the low 40s. (See second image above.) Clouds will increase overnight with a low temperature in the upper 20s.

Thursday, Dec. 26 will be mostly cloudy with a high temperature around 40 degrees and the wind-chill factor between 25 and 35 degrees. The overnight low temperature will be in the low 30s, leading to a chance for snow in areas farthest north and inland overnight, with a chance of rain elsewhere.

The chance for precipitation will carry over into the daylight hours of Friday morning, Dec. 27 before the high temperature will rise to the upper 40s in the afternoon. The overnight low will be in the mid to upper 30s.

Saturday, Dec. 28 will be mostly sunny with the high temperature in the upper 40s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.