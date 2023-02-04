Dangerously Cold Wind Chills Will Be Followed By Big Change In Weather Pattern

Dangerously cold wind chill temperatures will continue to impact the region throughout the day on Saturday, Feb. 4 before there's a big turnaround in temperatures.

Wind-chill values of as low as 25 below zero have been reported early Saturday morning.

"The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes," the National Weather Service said.

After mid-morning, the temperature will gradually begin to climb, reaching a high of around 20 degrees in most spots on Saturday, but wind chill values will be in the teens and single digits.

Winds will not be as strong Saturday as they were on Friday, Feb. 3, with speeds in the teens and gusts up to around 25 mph.

There will be plenty of sun.

It will remain cold overnight with the low in the mid 20s as clouds increase.

The rebound in temps will start on Sunday, Feb. 5, with partly sunny skies and a high temperature in the low to mid 40s. (See the image above from AccuWeather.com.)

But wind speeds will remain high in the teens, making it feel like it's in the 20s.

Monday, Feb. 6 will be mostly sunny with a high temperature in the mid 40s.

The high temperature will remain in the mid 40s on Tuesday, Feb. 7 before the mercury could climb to as high as the low 50s on Wednesday, Feb. 8.

