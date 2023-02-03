Damaging Wind Gusts Could Cause Power Outages As 'Extremely Dangerous' Arctic Blast Arrives

A powerful cold front will sweep through the Northeast packed with damaging wind gusts that could cause power outages and Arctic air that will make it feel like it's well below freezing at times.

"Even though it's a short-lived blast, conditions will be extremely dangerous," according to the National Weather Service.

The big temperature drop will happen during the day Friday, Feb. 3.

Temps will start off at around 30 degrees in the morning before falling to the low teens by the late afternoon.

Friday will be blustery throughout the day with strong wind speeds, and gusts as high as 35 miles per hour.

Gusts could increase to 50 mph late in the afternoon and into Friday evening. (See the image above from AccuWeather.com.)

Wind chills of 5 to 15 below zero Friday night into Saturday morning, the weather service said.

"With an anomalously warm winter, many are not acclimated to such cold temperatures, and such cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken," according to the National Weather Service.

The overnight low temperature Friday night into Saturday morning will drop to around the zero mark.

The high temperature Saturday will be in the low 20s under sunny skies.

The overnight low temp Saturday into Sunday, Feb. 4 will be in the teens as clouds increase.

Temps will rebound during the day on Sunday, with a high temperature climbing to the low 40s with mostly cloudy skies.

