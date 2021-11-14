Confirmed Tornado Touched Down In Three NY Locations

A tornado that touched down in multiple locations has been confirmed following a line of severe storms that swept through the region from west to east on Saturday, Nov. 13.

The National Weather Service in New York announced on late Sunday afternoon, Nov. 14 the twister touched down in three Long Island locations, all in Nassau County.

It was rated as an EF-0 (the weakest of the six levels on the Enhanced Fujita Scale), due to its wind speed.

The first confirmed touchdown was in Woodmere at 2:37 p.m. Saturday, the weather service said.

The twister then lifted and skipped in a few locations as it traveled 50 miles per hour to the northeast toward Hempstead and Uniondale.

In Uniondale, it touched down a second time, and tore a roof of a two-story colonial building on Liberty Street, with the roof landing on a nearby house, said the weather service.

Scattered debris, including shingles, insulation, and twisted siding was thrown into the next block up, including the intersection of Emerson and Good Street.

It then touched down in Levittown at 2:55 p.m. Saturday and a large tree fell into a house before the tornado lifted.

It had a maximum sustained wind speed of 85 miles per hour.

More confirmations of tornadoes during the severe storms on Saturday, Nov. 13 could be announced either later on Sunday or on Monday, Nov. 15.

Enhanced Fujita Scale classifies tornadoes into five categories:

EF0 - Weak, winds of 65 to 85 mph

EF1 - Weak, winds of 86 to 110 mph

EF2 - Strong, winds of 111 to 135 mph

EF3 - Strong, winds of 136 to 165 mph

EF4 - Violent, winds. of 166 to 200 mph

EF5 - Violent, winds of more than 200 mph

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

