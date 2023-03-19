Cold Front With Gusty Winds Causing Wintry Chill A Day Away From Start Of Spring: Here's Latest

The start of spring is just a day away, but Old Man Winter must not have gotten the memo.

A cold front that arrived overnight has been followed by gusty winds Sunday morning, March 19 that's making it feel like it's in the single digits and teens.

Temperatures will rise into the low 40s along the coast and mid to upper 30s inland during the afternoon, but it will remain breezy, making it feel colder, with wind gusts up to 25 miles per hour at times, according to the National Weather Service.

Monday, March 20 will be mainly sunny with a high temperature in the mid-40s, but with continued breezy conditions.

Astronomical spring begins at 5:24 p.m. on Monday.

The first full day of the spring -- Tuesday, March 21 -- will finally feel like it, with sunny skies and a high temperature in the mid to upper 50s.

But that will be the best day of the week weather-wise before an unsettled pattern arrives Wednesday, March 22, and lasts into the weekend.

