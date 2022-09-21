Cold Front Will Bring New Round Of Showers, Storms Followed By Big Change In Weather Pattern

The arrival of a cold front will lead to a new round of showers and thunderstorms, followed by a big change in the weather pattern just as fall starts.

It will be warm and dry through much of the day on Wednesday, Sept. 21, according to National Weather Service. The high temperature will be around 80 degrees.

There could be scattered thunderstorms in some spots Wednesday evening in advance of the cold front, with showers possible throughout the region.

Widespread storm activity is expected Thursday, Sept. 22, starting before dawn and continuing at times into the early afternoon.

Up to a quarter to a half-inch of rainfall is possible.

Thursday's high temperature will be in the low 70s.

The fall equinox arrives at 9:04 p.m. Thursday in the Northern Hemisphere.

The first full day of fall on Friday, Sept. 23, almost on cue, will be noticeably cooler with a high temperature in the low 60s and mostly sunny skies.

