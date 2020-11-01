Cold Front Will Bring Damaging Wind Gusts Of Up To 55 MPH That Could Cause Power Outages

It's now November, but the arrival of a cold front will make it feel more like it's December, and will bring with it strong wind gusts of up to 55 miles per hour that could cause power outages.

There will be a chance of showers on Sunday, Nov. 1, with rain becoming more likely and widespread in the evening as the cold front approaches.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy and warmer, with a high temperature in the mid 50s.

Showers should arrive after around 3 p.m. Sunday, followed by rain, which could be heavy at times, and more showers during the evening.

Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph are possible during a period with the arrival of the front Sunday evening, the National Weather Service said in a Hazardous Weather Statement issued early Sunday morning.

Monday, Nov. 2 will start off with isolated snow showers before 11 a.m.

Winds out of the northwest of about 20 to 25 miles per hour with gusts of 40 to 55 mph are likely on Monday, the Hazardous Weather Statement said, adding that scattered downed tree limbs and power lines are possible. (See the second image above.)

Skies will clear around midday Monday and the rest of the afternoon will be partly to mostly sunny and brisk with the high in the low 40s.

Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3 will both be mostly sunny with a high temperature in the mid 40s to upper 40s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

