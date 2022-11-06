Cold Front Will Bring Change In Weather Pattern As New Storm System Develops In Atlantic

A springlike stretch of weather will finally come to an end as a cold front moves through the region followed by potential impacts from a storm system developing in the Atlantic.

The cold front is gradually approaching on Sunday, Nov. 6, and will move through on Monday, Nov. 7, according to the National Weather Service.

Before the front pushes through, high temperatures will rise into the 70s on both Sunday and Monday.

On Sunday, there will be light showers at times, especially in areas farther west, said the weather service, which noted that the chance of showers will expand overnight into Monday morning.

After Monday's high temperature hits the mid-70s on Monday, it will become much more seasonable starting on Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 8, with a high temperature in the mid to upper 50s under mostly sunny skies.

It will stay dry until Veterans Day on Friday, Nov. 11 when showers are likely as a tropical rainstorm that has developed over Puerto Rico is expected to affect the Northeast, according to AccuWeather.com. (Click on the second and third images above.)

"The tropical rainstorm looks to track northward slowly through the weekend before being steered westward towards the Bahamas and the southeastern US," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alan Reppert.

The system could bring heavy rainfall and damaging winds to parts of the East Coast, according to AccuWeather.com.

It's too early to predict the timing and strength of the system and its potential impact on the Northeast.

