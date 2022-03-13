Cold, Blustery Conditions Will Be Followed By Big Change In Weather Pattern

It was time to "Spring Ahead" overnight, setting clocks ahead one hour for the start of Daylight Saving Time.

But Sunday, March 13 feels far from spring, with blustery and cold conditions following a massive winter storm that brought a mix of rain, sleet and snow, along with damaging wind gusts, to the Northeast.

Sunday's high temperature will be in the low 30s with wind speeds of around 15 miles per hour, making it feel more like it's between 15 and 25 degrees despite mostly sunny skies, according to the National Weather Service. (See the first image above).

But then comes a welcome big change in the weather pattern.

"Temperatures across the Northeast are forecast to rebound as the week progresses, ending up above normal in just a few day," according to AccuWeather.com. (Click on the second image above.)

Monday, March 14 will be sunny and more seasonable with a high temperature around 50, but wind speeds will stay strong, making it feel like it's in the low to mid 30s.

Winds will be calmer on the Ides of March, Tuesday, March 15, with the high temperature climbing to 58 degrees under partly partly sunny skies.

It will stay dry on Wednesday, March 16 with mostly sunny skies and a high in the mid 50s.

Thursday, March 17 will be partly sunny with a high in the upper 50s.

The steady rise in temperatures will the mercury pass the 60-degree mark on Friday, March 18 with a high in the low to mid 60s and mostly sunny skies.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates,

