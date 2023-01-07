Coast-To-Coast Winter Storm On Track For Northeast

The chances have decreased that a quick-moving storm will bring accumulating snowfall this weekend, but a coast-to-coast system now brewing on the West Coast is due to arrive in the Northeast at the end of next week.

"A major storm that will swing onshore in California early next week is the one to watch for trouble from snow and rain in the East by next weekend," according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Joe Lundberg.

The current projected track for the storm would bring it to this region sometime on Friday, Jan. 13, and it could linger into Saturday, Jan. 14.

"The extent and timing of storm-related travel disruptions across the Midwest and Northeast will become clearer in the coming days.," according to AccuWeather.com.

As for this weekend's system, the window for possible precipitation in some parts of the region shown in the second image above is now in the early morning hours on Monday, Jan. 9, mainly prior to daybreak.

A wintry mix is most likely if precipitation pans out, but an accumulation of a coating to an inch is also possible in the areas shown in blue in the second image.

Since the arrival of the coast-to-coast storm is still about a week away, there's uncertainty surrounding its potential strength, track, and timing.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

