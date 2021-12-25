Christmas Gets Off To Slippery Start With More Wintry Weather On Way: Here's The Latest

Christmas Day has gotten off to a slippery start with a mix of scattered showers, freezing rain, and light snow in the region.

Icy conditions will gradually dissipate as the high temperature reaches the low to mid 40s on Saturday afternoon, Dec. 25.

Rain will continue at times during the day, mainly through the morning into the early afternoon on Christmas. Up to a half-inch of rainfall is possible. (See the first image above.)

A new round of precipitation is possible overnight, but the temperature will stay above the freezing mark for much of the region. Snowfall is possible in the areas shown in blue by clicking on the second image above.

Sunday, Dec. 26 will be sunny and dry with a high temperature in the mid 40s as a new winter storm develops in the Upper Midwest during the day. It has the potential to bring a wintry mix to the region during the morning on Monday, Dec. 27. (Click on the third image above.)

"Another system could push through the Northeast into New England later Sunday night into Monday morning, with areas seeing some snow mixing with sleet and rain," AccuWeather Meteorologist Dean DeVore said.

Monday's high temperature will be around 40 degrees and skies will become partly sunny in the afternoon.

