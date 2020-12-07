Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Brisk, Chilly Stretch Will Be Followed By Midweek Change In Weather Pattern

A look at the change in the weather pattern at midweek.
A look at the change in the weather pattern at midweek. Photo Credit: AccuWeather

A brisk, colder-than-normal start to the week will be followed by a change in the weather pattern with more seasonable temperatures arriving at midweek followed by a chance for precipitation.

Here's the five-day forecast:

Monday, Dec. 7: Brisk, breezy, and cold. The high temperature will be in the mid to upper 30s, but wind-chill values will make it feel like it's between 20 and 30 degrees on a partly cloudy day.

The overnight low will be in the mid 20s with wind-chill temps between 15 and 20 degrees.

Tuesday, Dec. 8: It will be mostly sunny on another chilly day with a high temperature in the upper 30s and wind-chill values between 15 and 25 degrees.

Wednesday, Dec. 9: Look for more seasonable temperatures with a high in the low 40s and calm wind on a partly sunny day.

Clouds will thicken overnight with the low temperature around the freezing mark.

Thursday, Dec. 10: The gradual return to seasonable temperatures continues on a sunny day with the high climbing to the upper 40s.

There will be clear skies overnight with a low temperature around the freezing mark.

Friday, Dec. 11: It will be mostly sunny with a high temperature near 50 degrees under mostly sunny skies.

Clouds will thicken overnight with a chance of showers heading into the weekend.

