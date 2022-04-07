Bright, Sunny July 4th Will Be Followed By New Round Of Storms

A clear and dry Independence Day will be followed by the return of stormy weather in the region.

Monday, July 4 will be sunny and seasonable with a high temperature of around 80 degrees and calm winds, according to the National Weather Service.

Skies will be partly sunny through Tuesday morning, July 5, before becoming overcast in the afternoon. The high temperature will be in the low 80s.

Scattered showers will arrive in the mid afternoon Tuesday, with thunderstorms possible Tuesday night into the overnights hours as the storm system moves through.

Wednesday, July 6 will start off with clouds and spotty showers before skies become mostly sunny. The high temperature will be in the low 80s, with breezy conditions, including wind gusts as high as 20 miles per hour.

