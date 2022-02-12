Brand-New Snowfall Projections Released For Quick-Moving Super Bowl Sunday Storm

Brand-new snowfall projections have been released for a quick-moving winter storm that will sweep through the region.

Snowfall is expected mainly farthest south in the region.

The storm system is expected to arrive from south to north starting after midnight on Sunday, with snow becoming likely before daybreak and continuing through late in the morning to the early afternoon Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

The storm's arrival will be marked by the big change in the form of a dramatic drop in temperatures.

Sunday's high temperature will struggle to reach the freezing mark with wind-chill values between 20 and 25 degrees.

The overnight low temperature Sunday night into Monday morning, Feb. 14 will fall to the mid teens with wind-chill values in the single digits.

Monday will be mostly sunny and cold, with a high temperature in the mid 20s, and Valentine's Day evening will be clear and cold, with the overnight low falling into the teens.

There's still uncertainty surrounding the potential strength and track of the storm.

