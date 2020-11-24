Brand-New Forecasts Released For Thanksgiving Eve, Day

Because of the raging COVID-19 pandemic, traditional Thanksgiving gatherings will be very different this year, with more people than ever staying home for the holiday.

For those hoping conditions on Thanksgiving Day would be both warm and dry enough to hold a small gathering outdoors, brand-new just-forecasts released reveal that may not be possible in this region for much of the day.

Here's a day-by-day look at what to expect through Black Friday, according to the latest outlook from the National Weather Service:

Tuesday, Nov. 24: Skies will become mostly sunny on a cool, brisk day with a high temperatures in the mid 40s. Clouds will increase in the evening with the overnight low falling just below the freezing mark.

Wednesday, Nov. 25: Thanksgiving Eve will be partly sunny and a bit warmer, with the high temperature in the low 50s.

Showers will arrive after midnight along with patchy fog. The overnight low temperature will be in the mid 40s.

Thursday, Nov. 26: Thanksgiving Day won't be a complete washout, but there will be rain at times during the morning and afternoon on a mostly cloudy day with a high temperature in the mid to upper 50s. The heaviest rain will taper off by late afternoon. Up to a half-inch of rain is possible.

It will remain mostly cloudy in the evening with a chance for showers. Look for an overnight low temperature in the mid 40s.

Friday, Nov. 27: Black Friday will be a dry day with sun at times and a high temperature in the mid 50s.

