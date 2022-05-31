Blast Of Summer-Like Heat Will Be Followed By New Round Of Storms, Shift In Temperatures

A brief, summer-like surge of warm air will be followed by a new round of showers and thunderstorms that will lead to another shift in temperatures.

Parts of the region could see record temperatures for this time of year on Tuesday, May 31, with the high expected to hit the 90-degree mark in most areas, according to the National Weather Service.

With the humidity factored in, the heat index will be around 100 degrees in much of the region.

It won't take long for things to cool down, with the overnight low falling into the mid 50s.

An unsettled stretch starts on Wednesday, June 1, which will start off partly sunny with more seasonable temperatures, with the high around 70 degrees.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected starting in the mid-afternoon Wednesday and continuing through the evening.

"Scattered showers and thunderstorms will likely track into the region Wednesday evening," the National Weather Service said in a Hazardous Weather Outlook statement issued Tuesday morning. "Locally strong to severe thunderstorms and flooding are possible with this activity."

Thursday, June 2 will be partly sunny with a high temperature in the mid 70s and a chance for afternoon and evening showers.

After early morning scattered showers, Friday, June 3 will be partly cloudy with a high temperature in the low 70s and the chance for showers.

The weekend is expected to get off to a sunny start on Saturday, June 4 with comfortable temperatures, mainly in the mid 70s.

