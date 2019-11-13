Black Ice Alert Issued As Temperatures Plummet

The National Weather Service has issued an alert for area residents as temperatures drop below the freezing mark and the wind-chill factor into the teens.

The alert, issued Tuesday night, Nov. 12, is for patchy black ice, and lasts until 9 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13.

This black ice will be mainly confined to secondary and tertiary roadways, along with walkways and poor drainage areas.

Extra caution should be used if traveling Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, the weather service said.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and with a high temperature struggling to hit the freezing mark. The wind-chill factor will be in the teens with wind out of the northwest at 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

The overnight low temperature will be in the low to mid 20s.

Thursday, Nov. 14 sill be partly sunny and a bit warmer with the high temperature around 40 degrees.

