Big Change In Weather Pattern Coming After Chilly Easter Weekend: 5-Day Forecast

It's been nearly three weeks since the start of spring, but temperatures have remained more like late winter.

But the calendar will finally start to catch up following a chilly Easter weekend.

The weekend is starting off with temperatures right around the freezing mark on Saturday morning, April 8.

After the chilly morning, temps will rebound somewhat, but only into the lower 50s for most, or about five degrees below normal, the National Weather Service says.

Sunshine will peek through a high deck of cirrus clouds much of the day, the weather service says.

It will be cold overnight with temperatures dropping to the low to mid-30s, with patchy frost in the pre-dawn hours on East Sunday, April 9.

Sunday will be sunny with temperatures in the mid-50s before a big change in temperatures.

Patchy frost returns early Monday morning, April 10, but it will mark the start of a stretch of more spring-like temperatures with the high climbing to the low 60s under mainly sunny skies and calm winds.

"Temperatures will reach levels that have not been experienced since last fall," according to AccuWeather.com.

The temperature will climb further each of the next couple of days, reaching the upper 60s on Tuesday, April 11, and the low to mid-70s on Wednesday, April 12. It will be mostly sunny both days.

