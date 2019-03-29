Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Police: Suffern Crash Injures Two After Mercedes Driver Loses Control
Weather

Big Change In Weather For Weekend: Here's What To Expect

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
A look at the weekend weather pattern.
A look at the weekend weather pattern. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com

Will March go out like a lamb?

A workweek marked by sunny skies and cold temperatures will be coming to an end, with a big change in the weather pattern through the weekend.

Temperatures will climb past 50 degrees with cloudy skies and showers at times through the end of the month.

Here's what to expect:

Friday, March 29: Cloudy and warmer, with a chance of showers throughout the day and a high temperature in the mid-50s.

Saturday, March 30: Mostly cloudy with a high in the mid to upper 50s during the day and evening, with a chance of showers overnight.

Sunday, March 31: Morning showers are likely on a mostly cloudy day with a high again in the mid 50s. Showers should taper off by around 2 p.m., but there will remain a slight chance of more showers through around 7 p.m. Up to a quarter inch of rain is possible.

Monday, April 1: Sunny and colder, with a high temperature in the mid 40s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.