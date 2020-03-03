Big Change Coming After Mild Stretch As Storm With Potential For Snow Sweeps Through Area

A mild, almost spring-like start to the week will be followed by a big change in the weather pattern in the form of a coastal storm bringing the potential for some snow.

Tuesday, March 3 will be mild with the high temperature in the mid to upper 50s.

After a partly cloudy start, showers will arrive in mid-afternoon and continue at times through the evening and overnight.

Skies will begin to clear before daybreak on Wednesday, March 4, leading to a mostly sunny day with the high temperature in the low to mid 50s.

After a sunny day on Thursday, March 5 with the high temperature around 50 degrees, a new storm system will sweep through on Friday, March 6.

Friday will be cloudy throughout the day and night with the coastal storm arriving in the afternoon and continuing through the evening.

The high temperature will be in the low to mid 40s.

There could be a bit of snow mixed with rain at times with little or no accumulation currently expected, especially for areas north of I-287 in New York and the Merritt Parkway in Connecticut.

Rain will continue at times through the evening before there is clearing overnight as the storm pushes out.

Saturday, March 7 will be mostly sunny with a high temperature around 40 degrees.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.